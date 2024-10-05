14 Ingredients That Will Take Store-Bought Coleslaw To The Next Level

Making coleslaw takes a little bit of work. Between buying the vegetables you need, shredding them all to the same size, and mixing the perfect dressing, it's a salad that takes a little bit of foresight. While opting for homemade coleslaw instead of homemade usually results in a better flavor, we wouldn't blame you if you don't have the energy to make it sometimes. Plus, while store-bought coleslaws can often be plagued by a flat, one-note, slightly metallic taste and a goopy consistency, the good news is that improving them is more simple than you think. All it takes is an ingredient or two.

Store-bought coleslaw is incredibly welcoming to additional ingredients, with fresh herbs or extra vegetables amping up its vibrancy and making it taste like homemade slaw. Some ingredients can give your coleslaw new flavor notes and stretch it even further, while others bring brand-new textures or create a better sense of balance. To make sure you get your ingredient additions right, we called in the pros. Michelle Morey, a recipe developer and owner of food blog Barefoot In The Pines, and Grace Vallo, chef and founder of Tastefully Grace, were kind enough to bring their coleslaw expertise to the table and tell us all the tips and tricks you need for the best-ever store-bought coleslaw.