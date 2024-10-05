14 Ingredients That Will Take Store-Bought Coleslaw To The Next Level
Making coleslaw takes a little bit of work. Between buying the vegetables you need, shredding them all to the same size, and mixing the perfect dressing, it's a salad that takes a little bit of foresight. While opting for homemade coleslaw instead of homemade usually results in a better flavor, we wouldn't blame you if you don't have the energy to make it sometimes. Plus, while store-bought coleslaws can often be plagued by a flat, one-note, slightly metallic taste and a goopy consistency, the good news is that improving them is more simple than you think. All it takes is an ingredient or two.
Store-bought coleslaw is incredibly welcoming to additional ingredients, with fresh herbs or extra vegetables amping up its vibrancy and making it taste like homemade slaw. Some ingredients can give your coleslaw new flavor notes and stretch it even further, while others bring brand-new textures or create a better sense of balance. To make sure you get your ingredient additions right, we called in the pros. Michelle Morey, a recipe developer and owner of food blog Barefoot In The Pines, and Grace Vallo, chef and founder of Tastefully Grace, were kind enough to bring their coleslaw expertise to the table and tell us all the tips and tricks you need for the best-ever store-bought coleslaw.
1. To amp up store-bought coleslaw's subtle sweetness, add shredded apples
Coleslaw's sweet-and-sour flavor profile is a huge part of its appeal, but store-bought versions can often lose sight of this. Manufacturers tend to over-salt their coleslaws or flood them with too much vinegar, diminishing their sweet notes; and when they are sweet, they usually have an insistent sugariness. To introduce sweetness more subtly and balance your coleslaw, shredded apples are the way forward. "Shredded tart apples like Granny Smiths can add a fresh tartness that livens up dull or heavily mayonnaise-based slaws," says Michelle Morey, with other tart apples like Jonathan McIntosh apples working well in coleslaws too.
Grace Vallo agrees. "Apples add a crisp bite," she says, while also pointing out that they can help to reign in an overly-tangy store-bought coleslaw dressing. While you can peel your apples before putting them in the coleslaw, we prefer to leave them unpeeled so that you can enjoy the pops of color that the skin provides. When shredding your apples, just make sure to cut them to the same length and thinness as the other veggies in your slaw, so that they don't stand out too much. Add them just before you serve your slaw too, as you really want to retain their crispness.
2. Increase the crunch factor with crispy fried onions
If you've got a can of crispy fried onions sitting somewhere in your cupboards, you're not alone: Like you, we've also bought them for a specific recipe, used them once, and have since struggled to find a purpose for them. Well, folks, we're here to tell you that your store-bought coleslaw is crying out for some oniony goodness. "Crispy fried onions add a crunchy texture and a savory, slightly sweet flavor that compliments the creaminess of coleslaw," explains Grace Vallo. These onions bring a mellow counterpart to the raw sliced onions in store-bought coleslaws, with their caramelized nature adding a delicious depth to the salad — and they can add great flavor to other types of coleslaw too.
When using crispy fried onions in coleslaw, it's important to consider when and how you add them. Put them into the mix too early and the dressing will soften them, giving them a slightly dull, weirdly chewy texture. We actually prefer to avoid incorporating them with the coleslaw entirely, and instead sprinkling them onto the slaw as a topping. That way, their flavor really stands out, and they retain their crispness much better.
3. A sprinkle of fresh herbs can make your store-bought slaw taste brighter
You might think the quickest way to brighten up a coleslaw is by adding an ingredient that plays to its central flavor elements of sweet, savory, and salty. Well, you'd be wrong. A sprinkle of fresh herbs adds brightness without making your coleslaw taste too intense, and helps you avoid knocking its flavors off-kilter. Fresh herbs also give your slaw a delightfully lively appearance, adorning it with flecks of glorious greenery that make it look even more appetizing.
Both Grace Vallo and Michelle Morey are fans of adding fresh herbs into the mix. "Fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley can elevate store-bought coleslaw," says Vallo, with both of them giving the slaw a touch of pepperiness. Morey points out that it's useful to think about what kind of slaw you're making before you add your herbs. "Parsley is easy and versatile. Cilantro is really nice if your slaw is Tex-Mex or Mexican inspired," she states. "I love adding dill to slaws too if I'm serving it with fish and chips!" Excuse us while we head to our herb garden and snip off a few sprigs, 'cos we're getting hungry.
4. Add some taco seasoning for a spicy twist
We love piling coleslaw onto tacos, where it can give them a pop of tangy freshness. If you have some taco seasoning left over from making your meal, this is your cue to marry it with your store-bought coleslaw to create a better harmony in your dish. Adding taco seasoning to coleslaw is a favorite trick of Michelle Morey's, and doing so adds loads of smoky, spicy flavor that helps to give the slaw some extra roundness. This smokiness and spiciness is tempered by the coleslaw dressing's sweetness, preventing it from overwhelming everything.
When adding taco seasoning to store-bought coleslaw, it's wise to pour in less than you think at first. The seasoning's flavors will take a little while to develop in the dressing, and you don't want to jump in with both feet and then find that the slaw has become too spicy. Instead, throw it in around half an hour before you're planning to serve the slaw, mix it through well, and wait for the spices to unleash their flavors. You should also bear in mind that some taco seasonings have sugar and salt in their mixtures, so it may also be wise to add a squirt of lemon juice to balance these.
5. If your store-bought coleslaw is too sweet, try apple cider vinegar
Store-bought coleslaws can frequently be intensely sweet. This sweetness isn't just to boost its flavor and create contrast with the other flavors — it can also be to make the slaw last longer and keep its texture on point. Just because the sugar in coleslaw has that function, though, doesn't mean you have to endure it — and if you want to refocus the flavor, apple cider vinegar (or ACV) is the way to go.
"Apple cider vinegar enhances the tanginess of the coleslaw while adding a hint of fruity acidity for more balanced flavor," explains Grace Vallo. While other vinegars will supply that same tanginess, ACV's slightly floral bouquet adds more roundness. Michelle Morey also recommends adding a dash of ACV into the mix with overly-sweet slaws (hey, if two experts are saying the same thing, it must be the right move). Adding apple cider vinegar can also help to thin out overly-thick coleslaws, but you need to be careful how much you pour in. Overdo things, and you'll end up making your slaw way too acidic and unpleasant to eat.
6. Feta cheese adds a nice brininess to coleslaw
There are loads of secret ingredients that go well with coleslaw, but, feta cheese has to be one of our top picks. "If you find yourself with a sweet slaw, with maybe a lightly acidic base, feta cheese is a great option since it's salty and briny," says Michelle Morey. "It'll add a nice contrast to acidic and sweet slaws." Feta cheese has a subtle funkiness to it that deepens the flavors of your coleslaw, and its creamy, crumbly bite allows it to incorporate seamlessly into the dressing. If you want it to stand out, you can cube it up into larger chunks.
Feta isn't the only cheese that will improve your coleslaw, either. "Grated cheese can add a salty, savory dimension to store-bought coleslaw," says Grace Vallo, and pretty much any bag of pre-shredded cheddar or mozzarella that you find in your grocery store can be combined with your slaw. Vallo also recommends adding tangy blue cheese, which amps up its funk factor and gives it huge amounts of complexity. Just remember that most cheeses are pretty salty, so if your coleslaw is already high in sodium you might want to err on the side of caution with how much you add.
7. For extra crunch, throw in some additional vegetables
Who's been disappointed by the crunchiness of store-bought coleslaw? All of us? We thought so. The longer it sits in its dressing, the softer its vegetables become, and by the time you get around to eating your store-bought or fast food slaw they can be disappointingly floppy and chewy. You can solve this by adding your own sliced veggies at home. "Incorporating veggies like shredded carrots, thinly sliced bell peppers, or diced cucumbers can elevate store-bought coleslaw," says Grace Vallo. "These additions bring extra crunch and color."
Michelle Morey also likes to add shredded carrots to her store-bought slaw, along with sliced red onion and broccoli. As well as crispness and vibrant new tones, sliced vegetables also bring fresh flavor. Adding extra onion, for example, will give your coleslaw a little more bite and a gently astringent flavor. Fresh carrot and bell pepper, meanwhile, will supply a gentle sweetness. Doing this is also a great way to use up any veggies in your fridge that might be starting to wilt, giving them a new lease of life.
8. After a little more heat? Add some chopped jalapeños
One factor that store-bought coleslaw is often missing is heat — and when spicy slaw is just that good, we don't think that's something you should put up with. Luckily, there are loads of ways to add a touch of heat to your slaw, and chopped jalapeños give you perhaps the quickest bang for your buck. "Finely chopped jalapeños bring a fresh, spicy kick that livens up the dish, balancing out the tangy dressing," says Grace Vallo. Alongside their heat, they also add a lightly vegetal note to the coleslaw that gives it more life.
You can use either fresh or jarred jalapeños in your store-bought coleslaw, and both of them will wake it up enormously. Fresh jalapeños will give your coleslaw a touch more crunch and a slightly punchier spice, while those from a jar will give it a more tempered heat and pops of squidgy texture. Jarred jalapeños will also add tart notes to the slaw, so bear in mind that if it's already a little vinegary this might tip things over the edge. If you need to, you can balance out any added tartness with a sprinkle of sugar or a squeeze of honey.
9. To intensify your coleslaw's flavors, a squeeze of lemon juice is all you need
Most store-bought coleslaws need a bit of waking up, and arguably the easiest ingredient to do that with is lemon juice. "Fresh lemon juice is my first choice. It brightens up store bought slaw and makes it taste fresher," says Michelle Morey. Adding lemon juice doesn't just increase its acidity levels — it also somehow intensifies the individual flavors in the coleslaw, and gives it way more pop and vibrancy. "It also cuts the heaviness of heavy mayo-based slaws," says Morey.
Grace Vallo also likes adding lemon juice to coleslaw, harnessing its potential to freshen up the dish. If you don't have any lemons to hand, lime juice will have pretty much the same function, and although it has a slightly different flavor you likely won't notice a huge difference. If you want to shake things up even more, try throwing in a dash of a different citrus juice. Orange and grapefruit juice, for example, will provide tartness and a hint of sweetness, and while they may not be as intense as lemon or lime juice, they can augment your store-bought coleslaw in completely different ways. Just ensure that you only add a dash or two, as too much will thin it out and make your slaw taste off.
10. Dried fruit adds extra texture and sweetness
One thing that store-bought coleslaw usually isn't is chewy, but we're here to change that right now. Adding dried fruit to your coleslaw is a great way to give it a more interesting texture, while also filling it with pops of sweetness that provide sugary notes without the need for other sweeteners. If you're new to dried fruit, you can't go wrong with raisins. "Raisins offer a chewy contrast," says Grace Vallo, who also notes that they provide balance to the tangy notes of store-bought coleslaw dressing thanks to their sweetness.
Michelle Morey also likes to use raisins in her coleslaw, and is a particular fan of sweetened dried cranberries too. She also points out that dried fruit can help to make your store-bought coleslaw stretch just that bit further. Dried apricots, peaches, figs, and even prunes can all have the same effect. Just remember that adding them will cause your store-bought coleslaw to have to do a little extra work to keep things moist, so you may want to also consider topping it up with some extra mayo or a touch of lemon juice.
11. An unexpected spice combo works wonders in store-bought coleslaw
Looking for a quick way to add complexity to your store-bought coleslaw without any fuss? Michelle Morey has an unexpected spice combo for you that'll kick it into a new gear. "Celery seed and cracked black pepper! I add these to all my coleslaw recipes," says Morey — and we can see why. Celery seed has a savory, earthy flavor that counteracts the sometimes-insistent sweetness and vinegariness of store-bought coleslaw, making it much richer and more nuanced. Black pepper, meanwhile, gives you a touch of piquancy without being overwhelming, and its gentle heat really warms up the dullest of slaws.
It's worth remembering that whole celery seeds may need to be crushed for them to release their full flavor — and to prevent them from getting stuck in your teeth. Before putting them in your coleslaw, bash them with a pestle and mortar to unlock their true potential. As with any dried spice, both celery seeds and black pepper will develop their flavor the longer they sit in your coleslaw, so make sure you add them a good amount of time before you serve it.
12. For crunch and warmth, toss in some chopped nuts
If you want an easy way to bulk up your store-bought coleslaw while simultaneously adding in some textural contrast, a handful or two of chopped nuts is the way to go. Chopped nuts will give your slaw more texture, and add any crunch that may have been lost from the vegetables. They also give the coleslaw a little extra richness, and turn it from a light side dish into something a bit more filling.
As for which nuts you use, the world's your oyster — although Grace Vallo sticks to the classics. "Almonds and pecans add a satisfying crunch and a subtle nuttiness, giving the coleslaw a richer texture and depth of flavor," she says. Using pistachios can give your coleslaw a gentle savoriness and a lovely buttery flavor, and aesthetically-pleasing flecks of green throughout. Remember, too, that if you want to really unlock the flavor of your nuts, then you should consider toasting them first. Doing so gives them more warmth and complexity and also firms them up slightly, helping them remain robust in your coleslaw.
13. A small dash of hot sauce can really elevate your coleslaw
If your coleslaw is lacking something and you can't quite put your finger on it, we've got the solution: hot sauce. Hot sauce is one of Grace Vallo's favorite additions to store-bought coleslaw, for its ability to give it a slight hint of heat. The sauce will do more than just that, though. It'll also give store-bought coleslaw spicy, savory, salty, and sometimes sweet notes, delivering an intense amount of flavor in just one or two dashes.
Bear in mind that the type of hot sauce you use will impact the flavor of your coleslaw significantly, and fermented and vinegar-based hot sauces will add distinct tastes. The difference between these two hot sauces is primarily in their acidity levels, with fermented hot sauces having less acidity and heat thanks to the fermentation process. By contrast, vinegar-based hot sauce will be punchier and way more tart and so you might want to use a little less in your coleslaw, as your dressing will likely already contain vinegar.
14. Sunflower and pumpkin seeds make a huge difference in store-bought coleslaw
Looking for a quick way to add crunch to your slaw? Throw in some seeds. Sunflower seeds are a must-try in store-bought coleslaw, according to Grace Vallo and Michelle Morey, with Morey also advising that pumpkin seeds can be a great addition. Both of them have loads of essential minerals and vitamins, and will provide your coleslaw with some delightfully healthy fats — but it's the flavor and crunch that we're here for.
Both sunflower and pumpkin seeds have a nutty flavor, with an undertone of sweetness that can fill out the taste of your coleslaw. Although sunflower seeds are a touch more nutty, once they're mixed into the slaw you likely won't notice a huge amount of difference between the two. The seeds retain their crunch excellently when drenched in the dressing. Crucially, too, you won't have to do any preparation with them: Just scatter them into the coleslaw and you're good to go.