Does Aldi Have Its Own In-Store Bakery?

If you're looking for inexpensive groceries and home goods that don't skimp on quality, Aldi is the place. While the chain is well-known for its variety of tasty private-label baked goods, in-store bakeries offering fresh items are conspicuously absent. However, some Aldi locations have featured on-site bakeries, which first popped up in 2018. That year, Aldi experimented with fresh baked goods in Maryland, Illinois, and Wisconsin, much to the delight of customers.

Unfortunately, it's not clear whether these bakeries remain in operation. A Reddit thread from five years ago lists the stores with bakeries and added Virginia locations to the selection. However, a comment from one month ago disputes the claim of an Aldi bakery at their nearest location, stating, "Went to the one in Downers Grove, IL today, and there was no bakery." Based on the lack of information, many Aldi locations may still be without bakeries, which means shoppers must rely on the chain's pre-baked items when in search of bread and sweets.