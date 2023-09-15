How The Size Of Aldi Stores Actually Helps You Save Money

Aldi uses a lot of different strategies to help its customers save. From selling its popular generic brand products over household names to cutting back on fancy signage and decor, the grocery chain has a lot of tricks up its sleeve. One of the things we bet you didn't know about Aldi is that even the size of its stores helps customers save money. Here's how.

Aldi offers customers a much smaller selection of groceries than other grocery stores. For example, while many other stores offer around 40,000 items to choose from, Aldi usually has a little under 2,000. Most Aldi locations have just five aisles for customers to peruse. While you can count on getting the essentials here and a few other specialty products, you won't find too much variety of what's in stock. While this might mean there's less to look at, it also means that Aldi needs smaller stores, which means lower rent and utility costs. Lower costs overall for this corporation means it can pass lower prices onto its customers, and that's exactly how it works.

While Aldi's stores are normally smaller, the chain has specific rules for just how these stores can operate to keep costs low. Let's get into it.