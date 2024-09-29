Yes, Canned Bananas Are A Thing (But They're Not Worth It)

We know what you're thinking — canned bananas are perfectly mushy and primed for baking! Although soft, ripe bananas are preferred for baking, the canned stuff still isn't worth the money.

To ripen a firm banana on the fly, turn to your kitchen appliances and you'll have a crowd-pleasing batch of moist banana bread without needing to purchase canned bananas. Oven-roasting unpeeled bananas at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 20 minutes can give you perfectly mushy, ready-to-bake goods without waiting multiple days for the fruit to ripen. If you want an even easier option, you can poke holes in an unpeeled banana and microwave it, checking its texture every 30 seconds until it's nice and soft.

To avoid employing on-the-fly kitchen hacks, buy a bunch a few days before you want to bake your treat, and let them ripen naturally for the best flavor and sweetness. Letting them rest in the sunshine can expedite the process. And when you do shop for them, look for those deceptively delicious brown spots that indicate ripeness.

Any reason for using canned bananas can be easily dismissed. Although we're not in the business of yucking anyone's yum, fresh bananas are a more practical option in just about every way. Though there are many underrated canned foods worth eating more of, bananas just aren't one of them.