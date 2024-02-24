We Tested 9 Methods For Keeping Bananas Fresh And The Results Were Shocking

Bananas are nutritional powerhouses, loaded with myriad essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium and magnesium, making them popular fruits for many. Unfortunately, bananas are notoriously fickle when it comes to storage. They appear to go from green to ready for the garbage bin overnight. This phenomenon is because bananas are climacteric fruits, or fruits that will continue to ripen after being harvested, and are prolific ethylene gas producers.

While there are basic rules to follow when storing bananas, including removing them from plastic bags, keeping them away from other fruits, and housing them in a cool place away from sunlight, these never seem particularly effective at doing so. I wanted to find out the best method to keep bananas fresh. I scoured the internet for every possible method of preventing bananas from rotting before I could eat them, ranging from some not-so-bizarre theories to some TikTok hacks that seemed rather far-fetched.

As a chef, I had my suspicions as to which of these methods would be the most effective, but to be sure, I tested every one of them simultaneously with the same batch of bananas. You can read more about the methodology I followed for this pseudo-scientific experiment at the end of this article. The results were surprising. Read on to discover which banana preservation method reigned supreme and which was a total disaster.