What Is Ahi Tuna And How Is It Different From Other Tuna?

The most important thing Robert DiGregorio tells us is that, contrary to what many people assume, ahi tuna is not an actual species. As he explains, "It is an Hawaiian word that refers to both Yellowfin and Bigeye Tuna, Thunnus albacares and Thunnus obesus, respectively. Both types are known for their use in raw preparations like sashimi and poke due to their firm texture and mild flavor."

While sharing the same name, these two species have distinct differences. Yellowfin tuna are easily distinguishable from other closely related fish by the streaks of yellow that mark their body and fins. Bigeye tuna are of a similar size to yellowfin, often growing to around six feet in length and reaching weights of over 450 pounds. They're recognizable by their metallic blue backs and upper sides and, as the name suggests, they have larger eyes than several other tuna species, including the yellowfin. Differences are also found between the two species' flesh. DeGrigorio mentions, "Yellowfin is typically a lighter red color, a bit firmer and milder. Bigeye have a higher fat content and rich texture."

The term ahi, meaning "fire," was first given to yellowfin by Hawaiian fishermen because the fish moved fast enough to cause the wood where fishing lines met the boat to smoke. It is not known when the term was also used to describe bigeye tuna but it is widely accepted that yellowfin were the first species to have the name ahi.