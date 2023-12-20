Should Ahi Tuna Be Cooked?

Look, well-done steak is a divisive subject. The people who oppose it say it ruins a perfectly good piece of beef and might actually have adverse health effects, while those in favor generally counter with the (honestly fair) answer that's how they like it, and who are you to question how they like their dinner? Maybe well-done steak doesn't have a texture that quite feels or tastes the same as medium rare, but it's still recognizably steak.

But while a well-done sirloin steak still tastes like beef (even if you think it's overdone beef), if you cook ahi to the point where it's fully done, you've essentially paid premium prices for what amounts to canned tuna. You can't buy a can of steak that costs under two dollars, but you can with tuna. Why wouldn't you just buy the cheap stuff if that's what you're after? There's a reason every celebrity chef's recipe for ahi keeps it away from being cooked well done.

That said, you can cook ahi — but not too much. Ahi, it turns out, is the perfect fish for tuna steak.