How Does Bigeye Tuna Compare To Bluefin?

Though there are five main varieties of tuna used in cooking, two of the most sought-after are bigeye and bluefin. Of the world's tuna catch, bigeye makes up 18%, and bluefin constitutes 7%. (Skipjack, yellowfin, and albacore make up the rest.) Both bigeye and bluefin tuna are popular choices for sushi, so what's the difference?

Bluefin tuna, as the most coveted, can sell for between $400 and $4,900 per pound. With the largest recorded catch tipping the scales at nearly 1,500 pounds for a single fish in 1979, at the higher price point, that amounts to a lucrative catch. In fact, one bluefin tuna was sold in Japan for $1.76 million in 2013 but was beaten in 2019 by a sale of $3 million at auction, as reported by NBC News. So why is it so valuable? In short, it is regarded as the king of tuna. Because the fish has high-fat marbling in the meat from its cold-water environment, it is known to be highly delicious. Bluefin is particularly tender and delicate and the darkest, fattiest tuna option.

Bigeye tuna is also prized as a sushi or sashimi fish and is known for its thin white fat stripes contrasting against its red flesh. Coming from a warmer environment, it doesn't have as much fat marbling as bluefin and sells for $40 to $200 per pound. Bigeye tuna can grow up to 460 pounds, making them smaller than bluefin but still large at up to 7 feet, 6 inches long.