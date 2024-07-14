The Canned Tuna Brands This Professional Chef Swears By

Per an interview on Gustiamo, Testa Conserve fishmongers catch and conserve the fish that go into those gourmet jars. Unlike the cans of albacore or yellowfin tuna that line American grocery store shelves, Testa is made with bluefin tuna, which has a distinctive red color, sumptuous taste, and substantial texture. It is packed in extra virgin olive oil and sea salt. And because it is in a jar, you can see just how meaty it is and how it compares to the typical canned albacore tuna, which tends to be mild to the taste buds and soft to the bite.

Testa Conserve is clearly an expert on tuna, having been at it since the 18th century. That said, the European Union also has some pretty stiff rules for catching Chef Nicole Brisson's go-to tuna brand. Only 21 boats are allowed to catch bluefin tuna, and Testa owns two of them. Still, the E.U. stipulates fishers cannot be at sea fishing for more than 30 days. This helps keep fishing for bluefin sustainable.

A jar of Testa's "Buzzonaglia," filled with meat from around the central spine bone, would taste delicious with angel hair with garlic and lemon-parmesan breadcrumbs if you want to add some darker meat tuna with a bold flavor. Or try the brand's tuna fillets in a salad or on a canned tuna open-faced sandwich.