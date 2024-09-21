Save The Bottoms Of Burnt Cookies With A Quick And Easy Hack

Did you implement all the tips in your arsenal to prevent burnt cookies to no avail? It can happen to the best chefs. But, although some people like burnt snacks, they're not appealing to everyone. If you make that blunder, don't get frustrated or jump the gun by throwing out your burnt cookies. If they aren't too hard to bite into and the tops and centers are still edible, you can save them with one quick and easy step: Scrape off the crusty bottom with a cheese grater.

Before you can fix burnt cookies, though, you must let them cool completely on a rack. Doing so stops the baking and burning process, allows the dough to set, and prevents you from burning your hands. Then, rub the bottoms of the cookies over a cheese grater, using short, quick strokes in one direction and being careful not to scrape your fingers across the sharp metal.

Box and handheld graters or zesters work for this hack. For easy cleanup, place the box grater on a large plate or tray for the burnt bits to fall onto. If you use a handheld grater or zester, hold it and the cookies over the sink while shaving off the burnt bits.