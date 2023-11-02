The Reason Burnt Snacks Have Gotten So Popular

For those who like their food a little extra toasty, the fad of burnt snacks makes sense, but for the rest of you, you may be a little perplexed about why these snacks have become so popular. What is it about burnt food, especially snacks, that makes them so tantalizing to customers?

Well, it's due in part to the Maillard reaction, the chemical reaction responsible for browning food. Paul Breslin, a doctor at Monell Center, told Epicurious that people have a psychological response to this reaction, even when taken to the extremes — aka, when your food goes from browned to burnt. "We find the caramelization of sugar, slightly burnt sugar, very attractive," he said. Not everyone may like burnt foods, but as food trends expert Kara Nielsen pointed out to The Kitchn, the market is more diverse than ever. There's a demand for charred and extra toasty food, and "bitter, char, and caramelized are all flavors people are more comfortable with now."

This might explain the rise of products like Extra-Toasty Cheez-Its. As one observant Redditor said, "Apparently, a bunch of people said they love the taste of the over-baked ones so the Kellogg company started intentionally over-baking them a bit." However, you may want to think twice before eating overcooked snacks.