Swap The Graham Crackers With Another Sweet Treat When Making S'mores

Size and texture are going to play a significant role in what type of cookie you use to stand-in for your crispy graham crackers. Giant, over-sized cookies are going to be less appealing, unless you plan on cutting them up and serving them to multiple people. Of course, you also want to avoid a cookie that is too small, or the chocolate and marshmallow will be dripping off of it and all over your clothes.

You want something that is about equal in size to the squares of graham crackers you would typically use. The cookie you choose should also be sturdy enough to hold the two ingredients without crumbling under pressure when you take that first bite. And speaking of texture, crunchy, crisp cookies are going to work better than soft cookies. This is because if a cookie is too soft and thick, that can be problematic as well when it comes to sinking your choppers into it.