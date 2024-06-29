Swap The Graham Crackers With Another Sweet Treat When Making S'mores
There are few better ways to wrap up a campfire cookout or a backyard barbecue than with classic s'mores. This dessert, which uses chocolate and a roasted marshmallow sandwiched between two graham cracker halves, is beloved. And while "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" is the prevailing philosophy when it comes to this iconic sweet, its simplicity does allow for a little customization. There are plenty of easy additions to amp up your s'mores without treading beyond what is sacrosanct, including swapping out the graham crackers for your favorite cookies.
Those sweetened crackers made from graham flour are traditional but replaceable, and this is where it gets fun. Chocolate chip cookies, Oreos, Fudge Stripes, oatmeal raisin, or even coveted cornmeal or molasses cookies can serve as the base for your chocolate bar and burnt-to-a-crisp marshmallow. But when selecting your cookies, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.
Consider the size and texture of your cookie carefully
Size and texture are going to play a significant role in what type of cookie you use to stand-in for your crispy graham crackers. Giant, over-sized cookies are going to be less appealing, unless you plan on cutting them up and serving them to multiple people. Of course, you also want to avoid a cookie that is too small, or the chocolate and marshmallow will be dripping off of it and all over your clothes.
You want something that is about equal in size to the squares of graham crackers you would typically use. The cookie you choose should also be sturdy enough to hold the two ingredients without crumbling under pressure when you take that first bite. And speaking of texture, crunchy, crisp cookies are going to work better than soft cookies. This is because if a cookie is too soft and thick, that can be problematic as well when it comes to sinking your choppers into it.
You can use either homemade or store-bought cookies
When it comes to using homemade or store-bought cookies in your s'mores, it doesn't really matter. Your cookie choice ultimately comes down to personal preference and what you think pairs well with the toasted marshmallow and chocolate. Making the cookies you will use for your s'mores yourself will definitely give you more control over the size, taste, and texture, but when you don't have time to bake, the grocery store is your friend. Bakery-made peanut butter cookies are going to taste just as good as an easy sugar lavender cookie alongside your chocolate and marshmallow.
While circle and square-shaped cookies tend to work best, if you are going to break with tradition, then go all the way and try making this dessert with a peanut-shaped Nutter Butter or with E.L. Fudge Double Stuffed cookies and get the added magic of those creamy fillings. Additionally, experiment with flavors. If you are a fan of lemon cookies, try making your s'mores with lemon Oreos or use those leftover Girl Scout Thin Mints in the freezer for a little bit of a minty riff. You can also peruse our list of the 50 best cookie recipes for more ideas.