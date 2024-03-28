TikTok's Easy Hack Makes Overcooked Cookies Soft And Gooey Again

Even the most talented bakers may find themselves with a batch of hard, overdone cookies from time to time. While you may be tempted to throw out burnt cookies and try again with a new batch, there's a hack that can breathe new life into cookies that initially lack the soft, moist texture you were striving for. A TikTok clip features a simple yet effective method that can save your crusty cookies from oblivion, and it only requires two things: a microwave and a wet paper towel.

The key is to saturate the paper towel with water by running it under the faucet and then wringing it out to prevent to prevent it from being completely soaked. Otherwise, your cookie might turn to mush. Now you can take the offending baked good and wrap it with the paper towel before placing it into the microwave. Heat the cookie for about 15 seconds and you'll have a perfectly moist and gooey cookie with a texture to die for.