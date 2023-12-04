The Simple Baking Tip To Prevent A Burnt Batch Of Cookies

If you're baking a new cookie recipe for the first time, it can be hard to determine when you should take your baked goods out of the oven. While no one wants cookies that are still raw on the inside, ones that are hard and overcooked can be just as disappointing. So how do you avoid a burnt batch of cookies?

You might assume that the best way to go about it is to constantly check in on them by opening the oven door, but unfortunately, this tends to have the opposite effect. It interferes with the temperature of the oven, preventing the cookies from baking properly, and potentially leaving you with cookies that are burnt at the bottom but still underbaked on the top.

A much more effective method is to simply do a trial run on a single cookie. Add just one scoop of dough to the tray, then bake it according to your best judgment. Based on the outcome of this test cookie, you can pretty easily figure out how long you should be baking the rest of the batch. And even if it ends up burning, at least it will be only one and not the entire tray.