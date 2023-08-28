The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Scotch

The Kirkland Blended Scotch Whisky is one of the many popular alcohol choices Costco produces. Some customers have described the taste as pleasant to indulge in, with its fruity notes like banana and apple, malty finishes, and nutty flavors. If you're a fan of this spirt, or simply intrigued by its description, you might also be curious to know who exactly crafts the Kirkland brand scotch.

Since 2007, Alexander Murray has been the producer of this particular line of spirits at Costco. An independent bottler who partners with distillers straight out of Scotland, the company has allegedly been making the entire lineup of Costco's different whiskys and scotches for almost two decades, a list that includes the Kirkland Signature Blended House Whiskey and the Single Malt Scotch to name just two. If you want to know more about what exactly this company does, and how they make their fan favorite Kirkland scotch, read on.