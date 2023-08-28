The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Scotch
The Kirkland Blended Scotch Whisky is one of the many popular alcohol choices Costco produces. Some customers have described the taste as pleasant to indulge in, with its fruity notes like banana and apple, malty finishes, and nutty flavors. If you're a fan of this spirt, or simply intrigued by its description, you might also be curious to know who exactly crafts the Kirkland brand scotch.
Since 2007, Alexander Murray has been the producer of this particular line of spirits at Costco. An independent bottler who partners with distillers straight out of Scotland, the company has allegedly been making the entire lineup of Costco's different whiskys and scotches for almost two decades, a list that includes the Kirkland Signature Blended House Whiskey and the Single Malt Scotch to name just two. If you want to know more about what exactly this company does, and how they make their fan favorite Kirkland scotch, read on.
A brief history of Alexander Murray
While Alexander Murray didn't become a company until 2004, the journey began much earlier than that. Owner Steve Lipp, a Scottish expat, was inspired to start the brand decades earlier when his great uncle, a man named Alexander Murray, gave him his very first taste of whisky. In the years afterward Lipp spent many years working in independent whisky companies in Scotland before deciding to open a business of his own in the early 2000s. Since then, Alexander Murray has been operating out of Calabasas, California producing its popular stock of scotches. Currently the company stands as one of Scotland's top independent bottlers of Scotch whisky.
Aside from its time spent making Kirkland-brand scotch, Alexander Murray sells its spirits all around the nation in other retailers like Total Wine & More, online shops like Uptown Spirits, and many other local liquor stores. The company produces all types of whisky products including single cask, single malt, and blended varieties, and the shop produces a few different varieties of these Scotch whiskys for Costco. Let's dig into what fans have to say about them.
Shoppers love the Kirkland Scotch whisky
While thoughts on the Kirkland scotch vary, most people seem to agree that it's a solid choice to have on hand. One Reddit customer dubbed the Kirkland Signature 12 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky "a great everyday uncomplicated dram." Another Reddit thread saw others complimenting the refreshing scent of the Blended Scotch Whisky, with one customer taking note of the apple, caramel, and gummy candy scents emitting from the glass.
One reviewer raved on the Kirkland Signature Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, saying that they highly recommend that people pick up a bottle. This user also appreciated the low price of the spirit and said that it had inspired him to give even more Costco alcohols a try. If you're in the same boat, you can always find out more about Costco's spirits and who really makes the rest of your favorite Costco alcohols for yourself.