It's No Secret Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Spiced Rum

The widely known fact that Costco's Kirkland products offer excellent value often sparks curiosity about the lesser-known premium brands responsible for manufacturing these products. This curiosity prompts internet sleuthing to uncover the makers of particularly delightful and affordable liquors. For instance, while the company behind Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum was once unconfirmed, the current producer is now clearly stated on the label. Although this rum might have been produced by the famous rum company Cruzan in the past, recent information points to a company called Sazerac.

In the past, older bottles of Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum were labeled as a product of St. Croix, leading people to speculate that Cruzan or other rum makers like Captain Morgan were the producers, given their Caribbean distilleries. However, more recent reviews no longer feature this distinction on the label and instead provide new information about Sazerac on the back. Sazerac is a global distiller and distributor of over 250 liquors and alcoholic products, including several renowned bourbons produced in the U.S., such as Buffalo Trace and the legendary Pappy Van Winkle.