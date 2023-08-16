It's No Secret Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Spiced Rum
The widely known fact that Costco's Kirkland products offer excellent value often sparks curiosity about the lesser-known premium brands responsible for manufacturing these products. This curiosity prompts internet sleuthing to uncover the makers of particularly delightful and affordable liquors. For instance, while the company behind Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum was once unconfirmed, the current producer is now clearly stated on the label. Although this rum might have been produced by the famous rum company Cruzan in the past, recent information points to a company called Sazerac.
In the past, older bottles of Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum were labeled as a product of St. Croix, leading people to speculate that Cruzan or other rum makers like Captain Morgan were the producers, given their Caribbean distilleries. However, more recent reviews no longer feature this distinction on the label and instead provide new information about Sazerac on the back. Sazerac is a global distiller and distributor of over 250 liquors and alcoholic products, including several renowned bourbons produced in the U.S., such as Buffalo Trace and the legendary Pappy Van Winkle.
More about Sazerac and its offerings
Sazerac, a family name, began as a Cognac producer in France in the 1600s, and it became famous with the invention of the Sazerac cocktail. This potent drink dreamt up in New Orleans consists of whiskey or cognac, absinthe, sugar, and bitters, by most accounts. The company claims that its product Sazerac de Forge et Fils, a cognac, was the spirit first used to make the cocktail, which is now made most frequently with rye whiskey.
Buoyed by the popularity of its namesake cocktail, Sazerac has expanded significantly from its French origins and now operates distilleries around the world, including several in Kentucky, where top-tier bourbons are produced along with Kirkland's spiced rum. Oddly, the Kirkland rum appears to be the only one in Sazerac's official portfolio, which includes several different varieties of vodka, bourbon, whiskey, cognac, and port made all over the world. While the company certainly has extensive experience in spirits, it does not appear to be a leading rum producer.
How to use Kirkland Spiced Rum
Costco's signature spiced rum offers an enticing deal, and at 92 proof, it will get the party going. Still, some recent reviews suggest that the switch to Sazerac as the producer has negatively impacted the flavor of the product. While Kirkland's spiced rum certainly stands out as an economical choice, opinions on this potent liquor vary. Some commend its affordability and versatility in various cocktails, emphasizing its strong vanilla notes. A review on Tastings even likened it to a "birthday cake in your glass." Conversely, others criticize the aftertaste, describing it as overly smoky with unpleasant hints of campfire and cigarette smoke, as noted in a Reddit review.
Although it might not be ideal for straight consumption, it could be suitable for gatherings and mixed drinks if you appreciate the smoky, vanilla flavor profile. If you want to give it a try, be sure to blend it with flavors that will highlight the smoky and sweet vanilla undertones, like a pina colada or a rum punch.