14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Tomatoes, According To A Chef

Cultivated by Mesoamerican people and brought to Europe during the Columbian Exchange in the 16th century, tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) have long been an integral ingredient of culinary traditions across the globe. They are valued for their versatility and many nutritional benefits associated with abundant antioxidants, like lycopene and beta-carotene, fiber, vitamin C, potassium, folate, and more.

Botanically a fruit, more specifically a berry, and with over 10,000 varieties, this plant is generally prepared as a vegetable. It was legally classified as a vegetable by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1893, further adding to the confusion as to its botanical and culinary classification.

Regardless of how you use tomatoes in your favorite recipes, there are some pitfalls that you should be aware of when selecting, preparing, and cooking them. That is where I come in. As the chef and owner of a fine-dining restaurant that focused on Mediterranean cuisine and sourced many of its ingredients from local farms for nearly 18 years, tomatoes were one of the go-to ingredients in my culinary arsenal. I have used my expertise and experience to compile a list of common mistakes everyone makes when cooking tomatoes.