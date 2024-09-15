8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Rotisserie Chicken At Home

Trussing chicken refers to tying its legs and wings close to its body with butcher's twine. Whole chickens at grocery stores aren't typically trussed in production. This means that when you buy a whole chicken at the store, its legs and wings are loose and untied. Can you cook chicken totally untrussed? Of course you can. But like it or not, we eat with our eyes at first, and the appearance of food matters. Untied, the legs and wings will freely dangle in the rotisserie, and the bird is bound to become quite unsightly by the time it's done cooking. Our goal here is to create the most delicious rotisserie chicken we can. Making sure its legs don't look like gnarled tree branches by the time it comes out of the oven is important. Trussing also helps the chicken cook and brown more evenly.

The first step to trussing chicken is getting some butcher's twine. This won't melt in the oven and is strong enough to snugly hold everything together. If you're going to stuff the middle of the chicken with aromatic ingredients like fresh herbs or lemon, it's best to do this before the chicken gets trussed, because tying its legs together will cover up the cavity. Once the chicken is stuffed and seasoned, crisscross the string around its legs and pull it tight. Then wrap the twine around the frontside of the chicken and tie it into a knot. Snip off any excess twine with some scissors and your bird is good to go.