What Can You Do With Turkey Giblets?

Roast turkey with giblet gravy is a little bit like Caesar salad with anchovies. The crucial ingredient might be polarizing, but when incorporated correctly, it elevates the dish seamlessly. In fact, you may have had it many times before without realizing it. Even in the most offal-averse households, giblets are often used for gravy on Thanksgiving. Turkey giblets have a rich, concentrated meaty flavor. (The neck, heart, and gizzard do, anyway. The liver can add an unwelcome minerality or metallic note; if that doesn't appeal to you, save it for snacking.) That makes these lesser-utilized parts perfect for gravy.

So, how do you actually use them? There are a few ways to go about it. You can roast them along with the rest of the turkey, simmer them in water, or fry them in butter. Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse favors the latter, and also likes to deglaze his pan with white wine after the giblets have had some time to brown. You can chop them up and stir them into your gravy; you can purée them for a smoother texture, or you can just strain them out of the finished product. While Lagasse strains his gravy, it really depends on what you (and your guests) prefer.