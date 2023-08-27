What Are The Benefits Of Dry-Brining Meat Vs. Wet-Brining?

Brining is a time-honored culinary tradition around the globe, both for preserving food and for boosting its texture. It's also really caught on in the last two decades or so in America. Though you can do it year-round, the first thing that likely came to mind when you saw the term is Thanksgiving, when online pictures abound of turkeys in refrigerator crisper drawers filled with water, salt, stock, and aromatics. This process is, for obvious reasons, known as wet-brining. And even if it's not November, you can brine plenty of meats besides Thanksgiving turkey.

The thing is, if you're brining your Thanksgiving turkey, you're probably doing it wrong. It's not just that wet-brining isn't the only option to achieve the results you're going for, it's that it may not even be the best choice. In order to get the best results out of brining turkey and a lot of other meats, you really have to go with a dry brine instead. There are a whole bunch of benefits to the process, but the biggest one is simple: Your meats will be a lot more flavorful. To understand why, you have to get into the science of it all.