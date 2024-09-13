10 Steakhouse Chains That Are Going To Take Over The US

There's no denying that steakhouses are ingrained in American culture. Ever since the very first steakhouse opened in 1837, crowds have flocked to these hallowed eateries to eat heaping portions of meat and potatoes. Because they've been around for so long, though, there's the sense that steakhouses are a little old-school and outdated — but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, the steakhouse is very much on the rise, with several chains poised to dominate the market over the coming years.

Some of these chains, like Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse, will be familiar names to steak lovers. While they're already established brands, these restaurants have found that there's plenty of room to still grow and achieve greater market dominance. However, there are other steakhouses that are very much on the rise. Joints like The Capital Grille and STK may be relatively small players in the steakhouse market, but they're just at the start of their journey, with a rise in locations and customers just around the corner. There are also some steakhouses out there that have seen a turnaround in their fortunes, and which will soon be on every street corner after almost disappearing completely.