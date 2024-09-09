Costco Vs BJ's Wholesale Club: Everything You Need To Know

Since Price Club, the very first warehouse club, was founded in 1976, the business model has gone from strength to strength. In the 1980s, reporters at The New York Times were astounded by how cheap items stocked by warehouse clubs were; this remains the main appeal of warehouse clubs today. In an interview with Beverage Industry, business analyst and researcher Sujeet Naik explained how these stores manage this: "Club stores often have lower prices compared to traditional supermarkets due to their ability to negotiate better deals with suppliers and pass on the savings to customers."

Today's customers are spoiled for choice when it comes to warehouse clubs. As two of the most popular, Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club have become the go-to grocery store for millions of Americans. However, given the similarities between the way the two businesses operate and what they stock, many people struggle to decide whether to purchase a Costco membership or a BJ's Wholesale Club membership. In this article, we provide you with all the information you need to make this choice.