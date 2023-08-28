Why Costco's Website Gets So Much Hate Online

Despite the many benefits people experience when shopping at Costco, the grocery chain's website leaves a lot to be desired in the minds of its members. One of the most egregious issues include the inability to search the website to see which items are available at the nearest Costco. Many shoppers also experience problems placing online orders for pickup in the store, or cringe at the disparity between online and in-store prices, as online prices are often higher.

The poor online experience becomes even more frustrating when you compare Costco to other retailers. Take Sam's Club, for instance, which allows members to access great deals online, while also offering a convenient shipping policy that allows the majority of items (save for frozen goods) to be brought right to your door. Customers have also made comparisons to BJ's Wholesale Club, where search functionality and item availability are more favorable when compared to Costco. While members are pretty vocal about what the Costco website gets wrong, they also have a few suggestions on how to improve the online shopping experience.