It's Actually Happening: Costco Is Raising Membership Prices

According to Forbes, Costco makes most of its money from annual membership fees, reporting a profit of $1.1 billion in the most recent fiscal quarter on memberships alone. The bulk retailer has also seen an increase of net profit over the last few years, recently reporting a profit rise of 7.4% in the past five weeks compared to this time last year. According to Costco, this price hike will affect over 52 million Costco members. But honestly, they don't seem to be up in arms about the news.

Costco members on Reddit reacted to the news rather graciously, claiming that Costco's low prices on products already make up for any small changes in membership fees. One user commented, "They could literally double it and I wouldn't care. The membership pays for itself within like 2 visits." Many other customers concurred, praising Costco for offering some of the best deals around. Another Redditor justified the price hike with the annual rebate check, sharing, "Costco is pretty much paying me to have the membership with their 2% reward certificate anyway." Others were happy to hear the news about Costco's rising profits because they also hold Costco stock, which has reportedly seen continued growth. While membership prices will soon cost 8% more annually, at least the hot dog combo price at Costco's food court will remain $1.50.