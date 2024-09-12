A Bartender Reveals 11 Of The Most Overrated Cocktails & What You Should Order Instead

A cocktail's popularity waxes and wanes over the years, and it doesn't always have to do with the drink's quality. Just as with fashion, music, or movies, trends come and go in drinking culture, too. Occasionally that ebb and flow results in a particular cocktail getting a ton of attention and a bigger reputation than it perhaps warrants based on taste alone. This doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad drink, or even a mediocre one — it just means that it's become somewhat overrated.

This happens with great cocktails just as often as it does with middling ones. A drink can become so popular, and so well-known, that people forget there are other options out there. If you've found that your usual cocktails have become a bit boring, and you're looking to branch out to more adventurous libations but don't know where to begin, start here. As a longtime bartender, I've put together a list of the cocktails that are the most overrated and over-ordered, along with alternatives to try if you're looking for something new. There are some great drinks on this list, to be sure, so no need to take it personally if your favorite is considered overrated. If you're up for it, take a leap and try the alternative the next time you visit your favorite watering hole.