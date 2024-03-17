Martha Stewart's Favorite Cocktail Is An Iconic Lemon Drop With A Twist

Martha Stewart may be best known for her ability to host a party with flair, elevate your favorite cake recipe, or — through her website — provide advice on everything from sneakers to stargazing. But she also knows her way around a bar cart, and her favorite cocktail is a classic — the iconic lemon drop. This cocktail has staying power thanks to its simplicity and broad appeal, much like its famous fruit-shaped hard candy namesake.

In true Stewart style, though, she adds her own spin to the drink, and her strategy is one you can easily recreate at home. By taking the original recipe for the lemon drop and making a few minor tweaks, Stewart's take provides a sweeter-tart taste by incorporating a particular citrus selection: the Meyer lemon. These are by nature smaller, sweeter, and a bit more orangey than their common lemon cousins, and this twist on the typical formula takes your drink to another level by incorporating this unique fruit in a few ways.