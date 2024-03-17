Martha Stewart's Favorite Cocktail Is An Iconic Lemon Drop With A Twist
Martha Stewart may be best known for her ability to host a party with flair, elevate your favorite cake recipe, or — through her website — provide advice on everything from sneakers to stargazing. But she also knows her way around a bar cart, and her favorite cocktail is a classic — the iconic lemon drop. This cocktail has staying power thanks to its simplicity and broad appeal, much like its famous fruit-shaped hard candy namesake.
In true Stewart style, though, she adds her own spin to the drink, and her strategy is one you can easily recreate at home. By taking the original recipe for the lemon drop and making a few minor tweaks, Stewart's take provides a sweeter-tart taste by incorporating a particular citrus selection: the Meyer lemon. These are by nature smaller, sweeter, and a bit more orangey than their common lemon cousins, and this twist on the typical formula takes your drink to another level by incorporating this unique fruit in a few ways.
This elevated iteration, and its category
Traditionally, the lemon drop martini combines vodka, lemon juice (preferably freshly squeezed), an orange liqueur like Triple Sec or Cointreau, and sometimes a simple syrup as the element of sweetness to balance the tart, acidic fruit. In Martha Stewart's version, the smaller, sweeter, and intensely delicious Meyer lemon gets the starring role, not only by providing the juice for the drink but also by being infused into the simple syrup, which takes the whole elixir to another lemon level. From there, it's simply a matter of shaking your elements together and straining them into a martini glass. Garnish with a bit of sparkly sugar on the rim, and toast to this domestic goddess.
You may find the lemon drop on many martini menus. Still, the drink's structure is actually a crusta — a cocktail term referring to drinks that come standard with lemon juice and some kind of spirit and sugar elements. A marker of this category is that a crusta is served in a glass rimmed with sugar, creating a crust. This group also includes the fruit-forward feather duster, more straightforward gin and bourbon crustas, or even a cherry-spiked pear brandy crusta.
More ways to make a lemon drop
When life gives you Meyer lemons, make Martha Stewart's lemon drop. But in the absence of this seasonal fruit, you can use the same framework to invent your own version. Use a citron vodka and muddled strawberries for a pretty-in-pink iteration, or add ginger syrup and lavender extract for a spicy, calming elixir. If you want to subtly manipulate your flavor profile, infuse your vodka with herbs like rosemary or basil, which both work beautifully with lemon. Opt for limoncello as a citrus booster for a slight deviation from the standard, or even muddle in some jalapeño for a kick.
In the winter, you can convert your cocktail into something soothing with a honey lemon drop, served hot. In the dog days of summer, serve a frozen version for the ultimate poolside sipper. However you decide to indulge in this iconic drink, you can be sure Stewart would be proud.