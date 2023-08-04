What Is Pimm's And How Should You Drink It?

Most people are familiar with alcohol brands like Bombay, Bacardi, and Malibu. However, not everyone is so familiar with Pimm's. Pimm's is a type of liqueur with four key ingredients to give it a unique flavor — gin, botanicals, spices, and quinine.

Some variations of Pimm's, known as Pimm's Numbers 2-6, have slightly different flavors, although some have been discontinued. The remaining Pimm's variations are Pimm's No. 3, a brandy-based version now called Pimm's Winter Cup that uses wintery flavors like orange zest and baking spices. Or, you can try Pimm's No. 6, a vodka-based liqueur.

Pimm's may not be so well-known outside of Europe, but in the United Kingdom, it's the 7th most popular alcohol brand. The drink is most notable for being used in a popular cocktail called the Pimm's Cup. However, you can drink it on the rocks or mix it into your favorite soda or iced tea.

Historically, Pimm's is most commonly enjoyed during the Wimbledon tennis competition in Great Britain. People have been enjoying the Pimm's Cup at this British sporting event since 1971, when the Pimm's bar first opened at the tournament. Of course, plenty of people sip on this drink at other times as well. The liqueur has an interesting history and offers spectators a refreshing taste in cocktails.