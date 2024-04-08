The Viral Cocktail Bobby Flay Considers One Of His Favorites

For true Negroni lovers, there's no wrong way to enjoy this classic bittersweet drink. However, there is a version in which the name might suggest otherwise. In Italian, the word "sbagliato" means "mistaken" or "wrong," but the Negroni sbagliato is a drink that celebrity chef Bobby Flay thinks is more than just alright — in fact, it's his favorite.

In a conversation with his daughter Sophie on their podcast, "Always Hungry," Bobby breaks the news that this riff on the classic cocktail is one of his favorites. The Negroni sbagliato, which has gone viral thanks to "Game of Thrones" star Emma D'Arcy, who name-checked the drink in an interview, is a simple twist on the three-ingredient structure of a Negroni (classically equal parts Campari, gin, and vermouth), in this case omitting the gin and topping it off with Prosecco. The result is a bittersweet drink that has an effervescence absent from the original, in kind of a cross between a Negroni and a spritz. It also has a lower alcohol by volume as compared to its bitter red cousin, which makes it an ideal sipper for those who are more sensitive to booze.