Dunkin's Holiday Menu Is Back With New Tastes And Returning Faves
Dunkin's 2023 holiday menu may have leaked back in October, but now it's official. Old menu items are returning, new ones are being introduced, and there are tons of seasonal rewards for you to cash in. Happy holidays, indeed.
If you've spent all year missing winter specials from the chain like the cookie butter cold brew, toasted white chocolate mocha, or peppermint mocha, good news: They're back. So is the triple chocolate muffin. It's the holiday season, after all –- why stop at double chocolate?
If you'd rather try something new, there's the spiced cookie coffee. It's made with brown sugar vanilla flavoring and oat milk "to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup," according to a press release Dunkin' shared with Daily Meal. The breakfast menu is also getting an update in the form of loaded hash browns, which feature queso, jalapeños, and bacon.
You don't need to order off of the holiday menu to get a dose of holiday cheer. Classic donuts from Dunkin' with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry frosting will be getting some razzle-dazzle (aka special holiday sprinkles) starting November 29. Plus, every half- or full-dozen donut box will come with a gift wrap design. Not that you have to give them away –- you're still free to eat them all yourself.
Dunkin' Rewards, dog toys, and more
The Dunkin' Rewards program will be getting some special additions this holiday season as well. If you're a Rewards member, you can get a free donut with the purchase of any drink every Wednesday between now and the end of the year. And during November, you can get one medium hot coffee at the discounted price of $1. Not a hot coffee person? Get a free cold brew or chai latte with any purchase, instead.
If you'd rather rack up points than get free stuff, you'll have plenty of opportunity this month. From now until November 30, Dunkin' Rewards members can earn double points on Wake-Up Wraps®. If you have Boosted status, place an order ahead of time on a Wednesday to get triple points. And last but not least, customers can get quadruple points on any and all espresso drinks between November 24 and 26.
Discounts are great, but donations are even better. You can support charity and delight your dog at the same time with Dunkin's dog toys. A $13 donation to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will get you a sausage egg and cheese-shaped dog toy, while a $15 donation will get you an iced coffee-shaped one. Starting November 30, you can also get a $1 medium hot coffee coupon in exchange for donating $1. Coffee is great and all, but giving is the reason for the season.