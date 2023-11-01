Dunkin's Holiday Menu Is Back With New Tastes And Returning Faves

Dunkin's 2023 holiday menu may have leaked back in October, but now it's official. Old menu items are returning, new ones are being introduced, and there are tons of seasonal rewards for you to cash in. Happy holidays, indeed.

If you've spent all year missing winter specials from the chain like the cookie butter cold brew, toasted white chocolate mocha, or peppermint mocha, good news: They're back. So is the triple chocolate muffin. It's the holiday season, after all –- why stop at double chocolate?

If you'd rather try something new, there's the spiced cookie coffee. It's made with brown sugar vanilla flavoring and oat milk "to capture the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup," according to a press release Dunkin' shared with Daily Meal. The breakfast menu is also getting an update in the form of loaded hash browns, which feature queso, jalapeños, and bacon.

You don't need to order off of the holiday menu to get a dose of holiday cheer. Classic donuts from Dunkin' with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry frosting will be getting some razzle-dazzle (aka special holiday sprinkles) starting November 29. Plus, every half- or full-dozen donut box will come with a gift wrap design. Not that you have to give them away –- you're still free to eat them all yourself.