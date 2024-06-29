13 Of The Unhealthiest Drinks You Can Order At Dunkin'

Dunkin' is a quick service restaurant chain that, aside from its line of famous donuts, is known for selling a wide variety of drinks. While originally focused on basic coffee drinks, Dunkin' now offers so many options (and ways to customize them) that over 25,000 different combinations can be ordered, according to the company's website. Unfortunately for the health-conscious, many of these options should be crossed out due to their jaw-dropping amounts of added sugar.

Added sugar is defined as any sugar in a food product that is not naturally found in milks, fruits, and vegetables. The problem with added sugars is that we digest them much more quickly than natural sugars, leading to larger blood sugar spikes and subsequent insulin surges. As a result, people who consistently consume large amounts of added sugar are at risk of developing conditions like type 2 diabetes, chronic inflammation, and obesity.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugar per day. This is more than the recommended daily amount, which stands at 50 grams, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. population consumes much of its added sugars in the form of sugar-sweetened beverages, such as those served by Dunkin'. In this article, we reveal which Dunkin' drinks contain the most added sugar, so you can make informed choices when you order.