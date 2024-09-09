Queso De Freir Vs Halloumi: The Difference Between The 2 Frying Cheeses

Made from the milk of sheep, cows, or goats, halloumi hails from Cyprus and distinguishes itself with its milky color, firmness, and briny flavor. It is not only delicious but packed with nutritional benefits as well: It's a great source of calcium, which promotes healthy bones and may lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Halloumi is a fantastic protein choice for those trying to cut back on meat — although it is not fully vegan due to the rennet involved in production. And like a juicy steak, it tastes amazing when marinated prior to cooking. Beloved in the Mediterranean, India, and the Middle East, halloumi is often enjoyed on skewers — it also squeaks when eaten! Try a bit of fried halloumi anywhere you would like an umami kick, such as in a crouton, a savory appetizer, or sliced into cheesy fries.

The biggest downside of halloumi is that it is pricey and can be hard to source. Some American grocers, like Trader Joe's, only stock halloumi at certain times of the year. Other major retailers don't carry it at all, leaving only specialty markets that may or may not be available. And when halloumi is found, its comparatively high price tag can be a turn-off for consumers.