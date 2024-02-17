How To Make Sure Your Halloumi Cheese Is Perfectly Cooked

As a savory, sturdy cheese, halloumi is better off cooked than eaten straight from the package. The cooking process brings out all of the cheese's complexity, highlighting its full flavor profile. And, since it doesn't melt, the squeaky cheese will also benefit from the delicious crispy exterior it gets as it cooks. While halloumi can also be baked, tossed on the barbecue, or even skewered and grilled, frying is a great way to cook the cheese in a hurry for a quick meal.

Olive oil is the best choice here. You'll want to apply some to both sides of the sliced cheese after patting it dry with a paper towel. You can also add some to the pan if you like the extra flavor or if you are frying the cheese with fresh herbs and veggies (cherry tomatoes and thinly sliced peppers are both excellent choices). You'll want to cook the cheese for a couple of minutes before flipping to fry the other side. It should develop a crispy golden brown color on each side at this point. Use your spatula to test for doneness before you remove it from the heat. Once the cheese feels soft inside and gives easily you'll know that it is cooked to perfection.

If you'd rather skip the oil, halloumi can also be dry-fried in a non-stick pan. Or toss it in your air fryer for up to ten minutes. But be sure to turn it over halfway through.