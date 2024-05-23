Why You Should Marinate Halloumi Before You Grill It

Among the many delicious varieties, whether luxurious and rare or casual and common, one of the most unique cheeses is halloumi. Halloumi is a semi-hard, unripened, salt-brined cheese traditionally made from goat's or sheep's milk, however, cow's milk is now sometimes used. Because it has a high melting point, halloumi is often grilled and used as a vegetarian meat substitute. Halloumi boasts a mild yet tangy flavor accented by saltiness. Although grilled halloumi can be dressed up fresh off the grill, marinating the cheese beforehand will imbue it with the most flavor.

Prepare your marinade by whisking your ingredients together in a bowl before submerging and tossing the diced or sliced halloumi into the amalgam of flavors so that all the pieces are covered. Alternatively, you can also keep the halloumi block whole and score it with a knife to let the flavors seep in. Let the cheese marinate in the fridge for a minimum of two hours. However, you'll get the most out of your halloumi marinade by soaking it overnight. Next step — fire up the grill and enjoy some perfectly cooked halloumi!