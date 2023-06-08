Trader Joe's Halloumi Cheese Is Officially Back For The Summer Season

This is not a drill. Please proceed to your nearest Trader Joe's cheese section; halloumi is back for the season. Though it's not appearing on Trader Joe's' website as being in stock for the summer yet, one post on Instagram indicates halloumi was put out for sale just four days ago. Apparently, it can be picked up for $5.99 as an 8-ounce block.

Halloumi is a cheese made from goat and sheep's milk, traditionally from the island of Cyprus. And it doesn't melt, making it great for grilling and pan searing. Trader Joe's sources its halloumi specifically from Atalanta, a food-import company whose product is a celebrated seasonal item at the grocery-store chain.

Halloumi, a little like the baby of mozzarella and feta, makes a great vegetarian protein for salads and grilled halloumi veggie sandwiches, or it can be fried up on its own with olive oil and chili flakes as part of a mezze plate. On the Instagram post in question, one commenter claimed that, when they were in Cyprus, locals ate it with watermelon for a salty-sweet snack, and another said that they make pressed cucumber, tomato, and halloumi sandwiches.