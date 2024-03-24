The Type Of Liner That Will Ruin Your Air Fryer

Air fryers are certainly efficient, most of them can even cut hour-long cooking jobs in half. But while they may save time in some ways, one drawback of these appliances is that they are not the easiest to clean. Large air fryer baskets can take up the entire bottom rack of your dishwasher (if they fit at all) and many other models are not even dishwasher-safe in the first place due to their nonstick makeup.

Because of the headache that comes with cleaning this popular kitchen gadget, it's best to take precautions so you don't have to break out the soap and sponge as often. One of the best methods for keeping an air fryer clean is to use a liner every time you cook. There are a ton of liner options out there, with some specifically made for air fryers, and some DIY. Still, there's one type of liner you should never use because it might ruin your air fryer, and that is wax paper.

These fragile paper sheets are very heat-sensitive and do not work well in high-heat environments like ovens or air fryers. Accidentally using a sheet of this in an air fryer will cause the wax to melt, which could lead to smoke, a small fire, and a sticky machine. So, instead of using it in the air fryer, save wax paper for other kitchen endeavors, such as heatless baking tasks like rolling or kneading dough.