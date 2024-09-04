8 Of The Unhealthiest Hot Sauces You Can Buy

How often do you look at the nutrition label of hot sauce? Chances are, not frequently. Hot sauce is the type of thing you reach for without thinking twice. But even if you only have a little bit here and there, condiment usage adds up. It might be the reason extra calories, sugar, or sodium are sneaking into your diet. So if you're wondering which hot sauces you should avoid, we've got you covered. We've examined the nutritional content of many popular brands to uncover the eight unhealthiest hot sauces you can buy.

Before we begin, spicy food fans may need clarification on which hot sauces we're focusing on and what we mean by "unhealthy." First off, we're looking at classic hot sauce brands that use vinegar and spicy peppers as a base; the type you're more likely to drizzle over a meal rather than use as a marinade or dipping sauce. Think sriracha, Louisiana sauces, and your classic red pepper sauce. Iconic brands like Tabasco and Frank's fit this criteria.

For the sake of this article, we defined unhealthy hot sauces as those containing artificial chemicals or excess sugar or sodium. We also reviewed scientific studies to understand what makes these ingredients so harmful. So if you want to feel the fire without unhealthy side effects, read on. We'll tell you exactly which hot sauces to avoid and why.