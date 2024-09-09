Champagne Vinegar Vs Rice: What's The Difference?

There are many kinds of vinegar available and, despite sharing a few basic similarities such as the fermentation process of making it, all of them have different tastes and uses. Distilled vinegar is great for pickling, for example, while cider-based vinegars go great on salads.

Two of the more interesting vinegars are champagne and rice (also called rice wine) vinegar. Both have mild, slightly sweet flavors with slightly less acidity than other vinegars. They're perfect for adding just a dash of sour vinegar twang to dishes without altering the primary flavors. This also makes them excellent substitutions for each other.

While most champagne vinegar isn't much different from any other, rice vinegar comes in several varieties with different flavor profiles and uses. The closest to champagne are regular (also called white or unseasoned) and seasoned rice vinegars. The former is the most direct 1-to-1, though white rice vinegar has a little extra sweetness compared to champagne (champagne vinegar is slightly fruitier in turn). Seasoned rice vinegar cranks the sweetness up with added sugars, plus flavor boosters such as salt or MSG.