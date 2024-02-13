Use Your Leftover Champagne For A Deliciously Elevated Vinaigrette

A vinaigrette typically consists of a base ratio of one part vinegar to three parts oil — and a Champagne vinaigrette typically begins with making a Champagne vinegar base to build upon. The good news is that making Champagne vinegar is a reasonably simple, low-lift process even if it is a test of patience. You'll simply leave your leftover Champagne in a widemouthed mason jar or cup at room temperature covered in plastic wrap or cheesecloth — however, if you use plastic wrap, it's important to poke a few holes in the top for ventilation. Leave it alone for four weeks to six months, and the Champagne will become vinegar through a second fermentation process that occurs when aging it.

When you're ready to use your Champagne vinegar, you'll just whisk it with your other ingredients to taste — olive oil, honey, mustard, garlic, shallots, whatever you'd like — in a process called emulsifying, and you'll make a pleasantly tart, refreshingly light vinaigrette to rival your favorite store-bought brand. If you can't wait for your Champagne to become vinegar, you can use your Champagne as is and substitute lemon juice as your acid. But, use a tad less lemon juice than the amount of vinegar called for to balance out the acidity. When all is said and eaten, if you want to save that delicious leftover dressing — and you will — you can keep your Champagne vinaigrette in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.