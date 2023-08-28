Rice Wine Vinegar Is The Ingredient You Need For Acidity Without The Bitter Bite

There's a reason the keys to successfully delivering flavor are often considered to be salt, fat, acid, and heat — all four serve a purpose in making your dish as good as it can possibly be. And of those four, it's acid that serves the role of balancing dishes between all their other disparate flavor notes. You can jazz up your dish's acid level with things like lemon juice or even tarragon, but one of the key ways to hit the right levels of acidity in any dish is through the use of vinegar.

But sometimes the most commonly used types of vinegar (in America, anyway) can be a bit much. What do you do when white vinegar tastes like being punched in the face by the acid monster, balsamic vinegar is too sweet, red wine vinegar is too sour, and apple cider vinegar smells uncomfortably like feet? There's actually another type of vinegar, and it's one you should be using a lot more than you currently probably are: rice wine vinegar. Rice wine vinegar (or rice vinegar; they're the same thing) is different from rice wine, but as long as you don't mix up the two, you're going to have a great time cooking with it.