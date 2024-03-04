For A Lighter Take On Potato Salad, Break Out The Champagne Vinegar

While Champagne vinegar may be what gives this spin on potato salad its unique taste, it's not the only ingredient in it. For starters, you'll need to choose potatoes for the salad. You can use any variety you like here, whether that's yellow potatoes, red potatoes, or even white boiling potatoes. Just note that you're going to want to select small tubers so that when you chop and quarter them for your dish, they're bite-sized. Otherwise, you'll wind up with large chunks of the vegetable that are hard to eat.

You'll also need to consider what other ingredients, apart from the vinegar, go into your sauce. For starters, mustard is a key inclusion, which also adds depth to the sauce and gives it a slight bite and a dash of bitterness. For this recipe, you'll want to use Dijon mustard, although you can also add some whole-grain mustard to add a bit of texture.

You can also select various herbs, such as tarragon or chopped chives, to mix into your vinaigrette and give it some additional tasting notes. Or, you can stick with simple salt and pepper. Whichever way you go, mix the herbs, mustard, and vinegar together. As you whisk, slowly pour in a stream of your preferred oil and then toss it with the potatoes for a yummy side dish.