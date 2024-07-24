Take Mediocre Frozen Fries To New Heights With One Simple Step

While there's nothing like biting into juicy, warm, crispy french fries from your favorite fast-food joint, sometimes you don't want to leave the comfort of your house to indulge in this side. If that's the case, an equally easy way to get your hands on this snack is to pop some frozen french fries in the oven.

The only catch is that often these fries don't have the same boost of flavor as your favorite restaurant's do. To get around this, there's one easy trick you can try to really boost the flavor — pre-season your fries before popping them in the oven. Seasoning your fries before you bake them helps the potatoes release their starch and sugar, causing a tastier and crispier bite.

On top of that, to pre-season your fries, you'll want to toss them in oil, which can also add unique tasting notes of its own. Plus, it helps the seasoning stick better than if you season them out of the oven, leading to a more flavorful fry.