How Once-Discontinued Creme Savers Returned Triumphantly To The Shelves

If you were around in the early 2000s, chances are you enjoyed a Creme Saver here and there. The hard candies featured swirls of fruity and sweet, creamy flavors, blending together to create a fruity, warm flavor. The size and shape of the candies were both similar to those of Life Savers, which were owned by the same brand – Nabisco, and then Wrigley – though there was no hole in the center.

Though they became a staple in waiting room candy dishes and grandmas' purses (along with Werther's Originals), the candies were discontinued in 2011 without much of an explanation as to why they were no longer being made. The colorful, fruity candies have been missed by fans ever since disappearing from store shelves.

The disappearance inspired a few different online petitions, some of which garnered hundreds of signatures. Fortunately, in 2021, those fans were heard, and the brand was revived after a decade off the shelves.