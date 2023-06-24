Waffle Crisp's Return After Being Discontinued Is Proof That Petitions Work
For many people, food nostalgia is a powerful thing. It takes us back to carefree days of childhood when everything seemed a little simpler and a little sweeter. And if there's one thing that is sure to spark some of that delicious nostalgia, it's a beloved breakfast cereal. For years, fans of Post Cereals' Waffle Crisp voiced their desire to see the cereal back on store shelves. They shared their love for the delicious-yet-crunchy treat on social media and even started petitions to try to bring back their favorite cereal. And it worked.
In 2021, Post Cereals announced that Waffle Crisp would be returning for a limited time, sending fans of the cereal into a frenzied rush to score their own boxes as the cereal brand confirmed on social media that the cinnamony bite-sized waffle cereal had the "same iconic waffle flavor you remember and love" and that they definitely saw all of the Change.org petitions fans of the sweet, syrupy breakfast cereal had signed over the years.
Whether you've been a fan of Waffle Crisp since its original release in 1996 or are just discovering the delicious breakfast tradition for the first time, the return of this iconic cereal is cause for celebration. So, pour yourself a bowl, and let's dig into the sweet, syrupy goodness of Waffle Crisp — proof that petitions really can make a difference when it comes to our favorite foods.
Why is Waffle Crisp cereal so popular?
After its release in 1996, Waffle Crisp quickly became a household staple for many. However, to the dismay of fans, the cereal was temporarily discontinued from 2018 to 2021. Following three years of eager requests from consumers looking for the cereal, Post Consumer Brands announced in early 2021 that the "fan-favorite waffle-flavored cereal is now available in stores near you with the same great taste and fun waffle shape you remember...but this time, sold in boxes instead of bags!"
It's unclear why they discontinued Waffle Crisps in the first place or what exactly did the trick to bring the crunchy mini waffles back. However, fans of Waffle Crisp took to social media and created numerous Change.org petitions, garnering support from hundreds of like-minded cereal enthusiasts. But what makes Waffle Crisps so enticingly popular, and is the flavor really worth the outcry?
Waffle Crisp ranked No. 2 on our list of The Ultimate Ranking of 90s Breakfast Cereals and for many good reasons. The cereal boasts a sweet maple syrup flavor mixed with the satisfying crunch of waffle-shaped biscuits. Each bite is like a trip to the local diner for a stack of warm waffles smothered in syrup. Or, as one 90s-era commercial for the cereal teased, each mini waffle crisp tastes "just like grandma's homemade waffles in syrup."
Is Waffle Crisp back for good?
After being discontinued, the 2021 relaunch of the iconic cereal was a limited-edition offering. However, Post announced in 2022 that Waffle Crisp would be returning permanently with an initial rollout at Walmart and other nationwide retailers following suit later in the summer.
Currently, it appears that Waffle Crisp is now available at various retailers nationwide, although some social media users note that it's pretty hard to find. If you're having trouble finding a box of the iconic mini waffles to munch on, use Post's Breakfast Cereal Finder. The quest for your favorite cereal (and other classics from Post like Fruity PEBBLES and Honeycomb cereal) is now just a few clicks away.
The cereal is now available in 11.5-ounce and 20-ounce boxes, with the same great taste that you remember from years past. Whether you prefer the classic milk-and-cereal combination or snacking on Waffle Crisp right out of the box, the return of Waffle Crisp is not only a win for nostalgic cereal lovers, but it also proves that companies are paying attention to their consumers' needs and wants. What can we petition to bring back next — one of these iconic breakfast foods from the 90s?