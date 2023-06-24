Waffle Crisp's Return After Being Discontinued Is Proof That Petitions Work

For many people, food nostalgia is a powerful thing. It takes us back to carefree days of childhood when everything seemed a little simpler and a little sweeter. And if there's one thing that is sure to spark some of that delicious nostalgia, it's a beloved breakfast cereal. For years, fans of Post Cereals' Waffle Crisp voiced their desire to see the cereal back on store shelves. They shared their love for the delicious-yet-crunchy treat on social media and even started petitions to try to bring back their favorite cereal. And it worked.

In 2021, Post Cereals announced that Waffle Crisp would be returning for a limited time, sending fans of the cereal into a frenzied rush to score their own boxes as the cereal brand confirmed on social media that the cinnamony bite-sized waffle cereal had the "same iconic waffle flavor you remember and love" and that they definitely saw all of the Change.org petitions fans of the sweet, syrupy breakfast cereal had signed over the years.

Whether you've been a fan of Waffle Crisp since its original release in 1996 or are just discovering the delicious breakfast tradition for the first time, the return of this iconic cereal is cause for celebration. So, pour yourself a bowl, and let's dig into the sweet, syrupy goodness of Waffle Crisp — proof that petitions really can make a difference when it comes to our favorite foods.