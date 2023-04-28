Gushers' New Packaging Has Nostalgia In Mind

In April, a TikTok influencer posted a video redesigning Gushers' logo, saying General Mills asked them user to help update it. After calling the old design busy, confusing, and "so 2004," she drew a rainbow-gradient oval above the hand-written word "Gushers" and the tagline "nice." While this might seem like just a silly gag, the TikTok was actually part of a paid partnership, and the official Gushers account even commented, "you're making some great points."

Now, as April draws to a close, Gushers has revealed that it did, in fact, redesign its logo to make it more contemporary, as reported by The Takeout. The term "fruit" has been dropped from the logo (perhaps trying to avoid any criticism for false-advertising healthiness), and the font is no longer angular. Instead, it's rounded and squished with little droplets apparently spraying off the letters — like a Gusher when you bite it. The candy itself is still visible around the edges, as are the (now even rounder) puddles of juice nearby.

While this is surely an appeal to modern aesthetics, the minds behind this redesign still went out of their way to honor Gushers' nostalgic past.