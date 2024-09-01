Ina Garten's Genius Tip For Delicious Roast Veggie Pasta

There's a name for the bits of food left behind after roasting. In French, it's called "fond," and literally translated means "bottom" or "base." Most often known as the result of roasting meat, fond is also a product of roasting vegetables. It's important to note that it doesn't take long for fond to go from brown and tasty to black and bitter, so keep an eye on your vegetables as they're roasting.

Other things are important to know if you want to up your roasted vegetables game. Fond will not build up on a non-stick pan, and roasting vegetables on parchment paper will not yield the same results. To help with the browning process, it's recommended that you use a metal baking sheet with a drizzle of oil. If you're using two baking pans at once, keep them as far apart as possible in the oven to prevent any steam from the bottom pan from affecting the contents of the top pan.

Ina Garten's tip isn't just for pasta dishes. Sauces can also benefit from the addition of the flavorful pan drippings. Try roasting bell peppers and tomatoes for chili or ratatouille and adding the fond to the pot. Those tiny bits of pan scraps will elevate the flavor of any recipe.