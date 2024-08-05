14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Publix

With over 1,300 locations dotted around the southern United States, Publix is one of the smaller grocery store chains out there. But this doesn't stop it from competing with brands that boast more locations, such as Aldi. In fact, Publix's middling size actually has a great many benefits, the most obvious being that it can react quicker than mega-chains like Walmart or Kroger. This is especially important given that Publix, like most other grocery stores, is currently facing an almost unprecedented number of product recalls.

Publix goes to great lengths to mitigate the impact of faulty foods sold at its stores. The company closely inspects recall announcements and swiftly shares info about any that pertain to its products. Team members also do a great job of removing the offending products from shelves. Despite these measures, Publix has still been embroiled in several food recalls that have left its consumer base sickened, alarmed, and disappointed. In this article, we highlight 14 of the most haunting.