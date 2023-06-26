Why You Should Be Careful When Tasting Raw Homemade Pasta Dough

The risk of salmonella from raw eggs is low, but it's not zero. That means each time you handle a raw egg, you risk potential exposure to salmonella, which, if consumed, leads to symptoms like cramping, diarrhea, and fever. Healthy individuals don't often die from food poisoning, but those with compromised immune systems could.

The CDC reports that eggs get infected with salmonella when they're laid by chickens and then come in contact with the chicken's droppings. If you unknowingly use an infected egg to make your pasta dough, you're setting yourself up for several days of discomfort. Interestingly, your risk of salmonella tends to be lower with grocery store eggs than with fresh eggs, because eggs are washed prior to landing on store shelves.

Flour, on the other hand, is also raw despite not seeming like it. Since flour is grown outside and not cleaned before it's sold, the FDA says it's exposed to bacteria that won't be eliminated before it hits shelves. As a result, you run a similar foodborne illness risk to raw eggs as raw flour could also contain E. coli. While not everyone adds eggs to their pasta, flour is an absolute must. And in either case, raw pasta dough could be bad news.