Review: Panera's New Bakery Items Lineup Delivers More Hits Than Misses

Panera has been celebrating the summer with a number of new additions on its menu that are sure to titillate your taste buds. From avocado toasts to sandwiches to the return of two beloved bagel flavors, customers have been delighting in these hearty items that are perfect for breakfast and lunch alike. But for those seeking a sweet treat to dunk into a hot cup of coffee or to tame those mid-afternoon hunger pangs, five new bakery items have hit the shelves: an Almond Pastry, Cherry Pastry, Cranberry Orange Cake (seasonal), Coconut Macaroons, and Chocolate Coconut Macaroons.

In conjunction with the launch of these new baked goods, Panera invited us to sample their new sweet treats. As a professional chef and baker who has traveled extensively throughout France, I consider myself a bit of a pastry snob, so I was eager to taste test these desserts first hand to see for myself how they fared. I sampled each and based my reviews on visual appeal, aroma, texture, and flavor, factoring in my personal preferences and expert knowledge of baking. Read on to find out which of these new baked goods from Panera were hits and which were misses.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.