The Nutty Italian Cake That Takes Only 3 Ingredients To Make
Chocolatey brownies and baked custards might be some of your favorite go-to contributions for a last minute party. But while these offerings are both classic and convenient to make, in choosing them, you could be putting yourself through more stress than necessary. After all, why opt to bake a last-minute dessert with a longer ingredient list when you can make one with just three? There really is a dessert out there that's both delicious and easy. This flourless Italian cake is called torta di noci in Italian. It hails from Calabria in southern Italy, and yes, it really does take only three ingredients to make it.
To impress dessert lovers everywhere, you'll only need eggs, sugar, and walnuts to make this cake come to life. You can also add powdered sugar or some berries as a topping for some extra flair, but four ingredients isn't too bad, either. Other bakers suggest adding cinnamon.
This cake is incredibly moist, but beyond flavor, it's also incredibly versatile and can be eaten for breakfast in addition to being enjoyed as a dinnertime dessert. Partake in a slice alongside any kind of Italian coffee drink, and this traditional sweet creation will feel all the more apropos.
What to know about making torta di noci
Because this cake only calls for three ingredients, it's a cinch to put together. Actual measurements will vary per recipe, but to start, you'll want to gather your eggs, sugar, and walnuts. It's best to pulverize the walnuts for this cake in a rotary grater (a food processor also works) until they reach a sand-like consistency. This will serve as the walnut flour which will hold everything together. The eggs whites and yolks are used separately for this cake, too. The beaten egg whites bring lift to the cake, while the combined yolks and sugar create that moist texture.
Because this cake is so moist, some advise that you line the cake pan with a baking sheet before baking so it doesn't fall apart when you need to remove it. Calabrian walnut cake also requires a lower baking temperature than some other baked goods because nuts burn easily. When the cake starts to brown and the outside firms, that's when you can remove it from the oven. You can let it cool to room temperature, but for even better results, trying sticking it in the fridge before slicing to help it retain its shape.
In no time, your Calabrian walnut cake will be ready. But if you're not feeling in the mood to get out that food processor, the torta di noci isn't the only simple southern Italian dessert around.
Other simple Calabrian desserts to try
While the Calabrian walnut cake is always a good recipe to keep in your pocket, there are plenty of other easily made Calabrian baked goods out there. For starters, the Pan di Spagna di Dipignano, also known as an Italian sponge cake, boasts one of the easiest recipes of all. Most ingredient lists for this dessert require just a few common things like flour, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and cornstarch. Once it's baked and warm, this is the perfect light cake to enjoy beside a cup of coffee or tea.
A Calabrian Torrone Gelato is another easy dessert option, and also boasts a very short ingredient list. The name for this dessert is actually misleading because it is not a traditional gelato but instead a type of nougat reflecting a similarly luxurious texture as the frozen treat. This dessert comes in a bar form and is studded with things like hazelnuts, almonds, and pistachios. The ingredient list can be as short or long as the baker chooses, so the difficulty level is really up to you. Lemon zest and dried fruit are some other common additions.
Like the torta di noci, these Calabrian desserts showcase simplicity without sacrificing quality. Consider whipping them up the next time you need dessert in a flash.