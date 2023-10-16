The Nutty Italian Cake That Takes Only 3 Ingredients To Make

Chocolatey brownies and baked custards might be some of your favorite go-to contributions for a last minute party. But while these offerings are both classic and convenient to make, in choosing them, you could be putting yourself through more stress than necessary. After all, why opt to bake a last-minute dessert with a longer ingredient list when you can make one with just three? There really is a dessert out there that's both delicious and easy. This flourless Italian cake is called torta di noci in Italian. It hails from Calabria in southern Italy, and yes, it really does take only three ingredients to make it.

To impress dessert lovers everywhere, you'll only need eggs, sugar, and walnuts to make this cake come to life. You can also add powdered sugar or some berries as a topping for some extra flair, but four ingredients isn't too bad, either. Other bakers suggest adding cinnamon.

This cake is incredibly moist, but beyond flavor, it's also incredibly versatile and can be eaten for breakfast in addition to being enjoyed as a dinnertime dessert. Partake in a slice alongside any kind of Italian coffee drink, and this traditional sweet creation will feel all the more apropos.