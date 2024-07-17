Panera Is Celebrating Summer With A Host Of New Menu Items

Things are heating up over at Panera Bread. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Panera revealed that the newest items available this season will offer customers two new sandwiches, a new line of avocado toasts, and the return of two bagel flavors. For those in the mood for something spicy this summer, Panera is introducing a new Spicy Fiesta Chicken Sandwich for $11.59 and a Kickin' Grilled Cheese for $7.49. The spicy chicken sandwich is made with grilled chicken on a Ciabatta roll and topped with a salsa verde spread, aged white cheddar, sweet peppers, cilantro, and roasted corn. Panera's spicy grilled cheese option also embraced the salsa verde spread, pairing it with American and white cheddar cheese to add an extra kick to the classic grilled cheese recipe.

The new line of avocado toasts coming to the menu includes the Classic Avo ($3.49), consisting of a toasted sourdough slice topped with avocado spread and a sprinkling of Everything Bagel seasoning, salt, and pepper. The Garden Avo ($4.49) comes with everything you get on a classic, with the addition of sliced tomatoes and garlic aioli. All four brand-new menu items are now available at bakeries nationwide.